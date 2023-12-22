The Bulwark
The Day After: The Night My Father Scared America
The Day After: The Night My Father Scared America
Charlie Sykes
A.B. Stoddard
Dec 22, 2023
ABC's The Day After, the 1983 drama about a nuclear strike on America, was the most-watched movie in television history. It had a profound impact on Ronald Reagan, and led to shifts in our nuclear policy. A.B. Stoddard tells the story of her father's role in changing the course of history. The Bulwark Podcast presents: The Day After: The Night My Father…

A.B. Stoddard
