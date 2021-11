The Liberal Patriot

Revisiting the Fox News Fallacy

Three months ago, I wrote a piece on the Fox News Fallacy. As I explained in that piece: This is the idea that if Fox News (substitute here the conservative bête noire of your choice if you prefer) criticizes the Democrats for X then there must be absolutely nothing to X and the job of Democrats is to assert that loudly and often. The problem is that an …

Read more