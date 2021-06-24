The Difference a Father Makes

Leading The Bulwark…

MONA CHAREN: What we can learn from the Black Fathers Matter parade.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark podcast, Anne Applebaum joins Charlie Sykes to discuss her book, Twilight of Democracy, and the rise of authoritarianism.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Prepare to be annoyed.

JVL: But, like, in a good way?

Hello my dude with the belly and the bloody nose and the camo shorts at a school board meeting. Maybe examine your life choices?

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

TIM MILLER: An irreverent style isn't enough to cement a durable political alliance.

SHAY KHATIRI: The U.S. should prepare now for the crises that will inevitably follow the deaths of hostile dictators.

BRUNO V. MANNO: And why there is a gap between how we judge ourselves and how we judge others.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Long way down the Holiday Road…

Just a programming note as I prepare for our road trip in the coming days: OVERTIME might be shorter than usual.

The Abandoned Houses of Instagram… The New York Times has you covered. Did they leave any mysteries behind?

Always listen to the Ragin’ Cajun’…

Meet Mitch… The Daily Show has this devastating biopic.

F**k school. A great thread from PopeHat on 1A in our schools.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.