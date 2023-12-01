The Doorstep of Crisis

Share this postThe Doorstep of Crisisplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Secret PodcastThe Doorstep of Crisis25Share this postThe Doorstep of Crisisplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther61×Preview0:00-25:27Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Doorstep of CrisisAlso: DeSantis vs. Newsom.Jonathan V. LastDec 1, 2023∙ Paid25Share this postThe Doorstep of Crisisplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)Sarah and JVL talk about the Fox “debate” between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom and also Robert Kagan’s cri de coeur about the coming danger to democracy.You can read the Kagan piece here.Share this discussionThe Doorstep of Crisisplus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherComments on this episode are for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Secret PodcastEach Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members. JoinListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeJonathan V. LastRecent Episodes1:04:38The False Prophets of America's End DaysNov 17 • Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell1:04:17St. Joe's Heel TurnNov 10 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell40:26Ron and NikkiNov 3 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell45:15Brought to You by Johnson PhillipsOct 27 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell42:33A Tale of Two SpeechesOct 20 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell56:22Speaker ShipsOct 13 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell40:06Reality vs. PerceptionOct 6 • Jonathan V. Last and Tim Miller
