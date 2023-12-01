The Bulwark
The Doorstep of Crisis
The Doorstep of Crisis
Also: DeSantis vs. Newsom.
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 1, 2023
(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL talk about the Fox “debate” between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom and also Robert Kagan’s cri de coeur about the coming danger to democracy.

You can read the Kagan piece here.

