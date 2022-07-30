Jul 30 • 45M
The Electable Election Deniers (with Tim Alberta)
MAGA conspiracy theorist Kari Lake is poised to win her GOP primary, and has a good shot at becoming the governor of Arizona. Plus, impeachment voter Peter Meijer fends off a primary challenge, as a crazy cast of Michigan Republicans attempt to take down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Atlantic's — and Michigan's own — Tim Alberta joins Sarah on this week's …