Tim Miller joins JVL to discuss his takeover of The Bulwark Podcast and how he hopes to make the show his own. Plus, Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone will break down the latest in the Senate, from Sen. John Thune’s endorsement of Donald Trump, to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing he will step down from his leadership position in November.
The End of the Senate
The End of the Senate
Bulwark livestream for Feb 29
Mar 1, 2024
Thursday Night Bulwark
