Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The End of the Senate

Bulwark livestream for Feb 29
Jonathan V. Last
,
William Kristol
,
Joe Perticone
, and
Tim Miller
Mar 1, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Tim Miller joins JVL to discuss his takeover of The Bulwark Podcast and how he hopes to make the show his own. Plus, Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone will break down the latest in the Senate, from Sen. John Thune’s endorsement of Donald Trump, to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing he will step down from his leadership position in November.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Joe Perticone
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
54:56
Podcast: Bulwark Principles [2/15/24]
45:24
45:24
House GOP Hell Week
57:08
57:08
Democracy on the Ballot (with Amanda Carpenter and Ian Bassin)
1:00:41
1:00:41
The General Election Begins
55:11
Podcast: Last TNB Before Iowa [1/11/24]
1:02:21
Podcast: 2024 is Here! [1/4/24]
59:25
Podcast: Biden's Economy [12/14/23]