Hey, if you’re a fan of the show, make sure to pick up tickets to our live taping April 9th at Washington, D.C.’s Alamo Drafthouse. We’re hosting a screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival and then discussing it. The closer you sit to the screen the closer you’ll be to Peter, Alyssa, and I! Tickets are going fast, so don’t wait!
Share this post
The Evolution of Action
plus.thebulwark.com
The Evolution of Action
Mar 8, 2024
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes