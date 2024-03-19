1. V Day

It’s not a good thing if you have to say that Vivek Ramaswamy won’t be your vice president, right?

For any candidate with the potential to be a normal-ish president, it could be assumed that you would not choose Vivek Ramaswamy as your running mate. In the same way that you wouldn’t have to say that Carrot Top, or Joe Exotic, would not be your vice president, the non-Vivek path should be assumed.

But yesterday we got word that Donald Trump has crossed Little V off his list.

So . . . yay?

Yes, yay. Trump is only considering Vivek for secretary of Homeland Security. Oh, and Paul Manafort—yes, that Paul Manafort—is inching his way back into the Trump campaign.

Welcome to the FAFO Show.