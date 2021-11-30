The Fall of the 'House of Gucci'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch, Peter Suderman, and Chris Orr look at the transition of power at Twitter and muse over how to fix the service that has an outsized—and potentially ill—effect on society. And the gang reviews House of Gucci, Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga’s overlong and over-accented look at one absurd Italian family. And on the bonus episode, the guys fete the career of Adam Driver, who has worked with a dozen or so A-list directors during his brief Hollywood career. If you love the show and want access to that bonus episode, make sure to sign up for Bulwark+!

