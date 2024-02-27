The Bulwark
Just Between Us
The Fever Swamps are in Charge
11
The Fever Swamps are in Charge

Mona Charen
and
Jonathan V. Last
Feb 27, 2024
Mona and JVL discuss the impact of Arab American voters in Michigan possibly voting uncommitted; how Biden should handle the age thing and the border; and a weird MAGA on MAGA hit.

The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Jonathan V. Last
Mona Charen
