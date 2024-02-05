J.D. Vance has extended Trump's Fifth Avenue immunity claim to sexual assault, espionage, RICO, and election stealing—as he angles for the VP slot. Plus, the border bill Republicans have always wanted. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
The Fifth Avenue Rapist
Feb 5, 2024
