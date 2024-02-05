The Bulwark
The Fifth Avenue Rapist
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Feb 5, 2024
J.D. Vance has extended Trump's Fifth Avenue immunity claim to sexual assault, espionage, RICO, and election stealing—as he angles for the VP slot. Plus, the border bill Republicans have always wanted. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan

