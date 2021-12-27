The Five Worst Stories of 2021

Good morning! Charlie is still on vacation, so I’ll be filling in for him today and tomorrow. As we count down the final days of 2021, I wanted to review what I think are the 10 most important and/or under-covered stories of 2021.

Today we’ll start with 5 bad stories. But bear with me through today’s newsletter, because tomorrow will be 5 good stories that should give us reason for hope, gratitude, and good feelings toward humanity. Yeah. . . I think I can find 5 stories like that. Probably. We’ll see.

In any case, good stuff tomorrow, but first, the bad stuff. Here are 5 of the worst stories from 2021, in no particular order.

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Did we decide that January 6 was okay?

It's tempting to put the January 6 insurrection itself here, but it’s hard to argue that story was under-covered (though parts of it, like what exactly was happening at the upper levels of the Defense Department and how some members of Congress were involved, still require more explanation).

But I’d swerve here a bit and argue that the insurrection itself wasn’t as disconcerting as the response to it. Immediately after the violence, 121 House Republicans and 6 Senate Republicans still voted not to certify the election results. Based on the texts and memos that the January 6 committee has revealed were floating around the White House, objecting to the election results was part of the whole coup plan. In other words, all those congressional Republicans were still going ahead with the coup even after the violent part had failed.

Since then: Trump was once again acquitted in an impeachment trial despite a comically ineffective defense that saw one lawyer quit mid-way through the trial. For some reason, Senate Democrats decided not to call witnesses at the trial, even though defecting Republicans gave them enough votes to do so. Liz Cheney was forced out of leadership in the House Republican Conference. Mitch McConnell promised to support to Trump in 2024. Two of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have already announced their retirement, and the other eight all have primary challengers.

The ring-leaders of the insurrection like Steve Bannon have faced to penalties (yet), and while they’re at large, they’re working on planning the next coup—this time with much more forethought and preparation.

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats have responded to this unprecedented internal attack on American self-government by. . . fighting with Joe Manchin over spending bills. I’m not saying the Democrats decided January 6 was okay. But if they had come to that conclusion, then how would their legislative priorities look different than they do right now?

2. It was a big year for coups around the world.

At least we can comfort ourselves in the knowledge that it wasn’t just us, and coups were decidedly in this year?

Oh, no, wait, that’s not comforting at all. Sorry.

Myanmar had a military coup. Under their 2008 Constitution, the military (which has overthrown numerous governments since independence after World War II), was supposed to share power with a democratically elected government. Not ideal, but not as bad a pure military rule—which is what they have again.

For those of you who spend your time thinking about how to combat illegal seizures of the federal government, keep in mind that massive, daily demonstrations by the people of Myanmar against the military have accomplished precisely nothing. The peaceful demonstrations have devolved into violence, in which the opposition has basically no chance of coming out on top. The best time to fight a coup is before it happens.

I feel like people need to hear that. A lot.

The best time to fight a coup is before it happens.

Sudan also had a coup. It wasn’t as effective as Myanmar’s, as the military had to agree to share power with the civilian government after about four weeks, but protests and violence are still widespread in the country.

In West Africa, Guinea and Mali also experienced military takeovers. Further east, Chad had a sort of temporary coup under a “Transitionary Military Council” after the president was assassinated.

3. The risk of war is greater now, and in more places, than it was last year.

If I asked you, “Where do you think the next major war is likely to start?” what would be your answer? My guess is you’re thinking either Ukraine or Taiwan. And I agree, those are the two most likely places.

Russian forces are continuing to amass along Ukraine’s borders despite Putin’s virtual summit with Biden. No one knows if the decision to start a new offensive has been made, but remarks from Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu sure make it sound like they’re going in.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has already promised to “reunify” with Taiwan at some point. No one knows when that point will be, but he’ll be watching very closely to see what happens in Ukraine and how the U.S. and its allies respond.

So those are definitely the two most important places to watch. But what about Bosnia? Milorad Dodik, the head of the Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated sub-state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has announced his intentions to withdraw his state from national governmental institutions—the tax system, the judiciary, and the army. The legislature of the Republika Srpska has taken non-binding votes in favor of secession. Not great.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had border clashes in which an estimated 50,000 people were displaced and 50 or more died.

Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea are engaged in a vicious war in the Tigray region. Of course, there are the perennial hot-spots: North Korea, Iran, Kashmir, Syria, Gaza, etc.

And then there’s. . .

3a. Afghanistan

After 20 years of war, we’re out. But that doesn’t solve the problem for the people of Afghanistan or their neighbors. If we can start with the silver lining to this story, it’s that Afghanistan changed a lot over the course of the American involvement there, and almost all for the better. The population rose. School enrollment skyrocketed. GDP per capita rose sharply. It looks like the Taliban are having a hard time figuring out how to run this version of Afghanistan.

But this version of Afghanistan is also heavily dependent on foreign aid, and with the Taliban cut off from relief, a famine seems imminent. The Biden administration has eased aid restrictions, but it’s unclear if anyone (apart from the Taliban) can do anything to alleviate the suffering there.

Meanwhile, the country is again controlled by a group of radicals who, if not terrorists themselves (your definitions might differ from mine), have supported terrorist organizations continuously for the last quarter century. No one should be shocked if the Taliban’s connections with the Pakistani government get it drawn into the India-Pakistan conflict.

By the way, a group of friends and I are helping a brother and sister from Afghanistan resettle here in America. Both their parents were killed by the Taliban. The brother is in his early 20s, speaks four or five languages including English, and earned his master’s degree in India. His sister a teenager, is learning English, and wants to study computer science in college one day. We have a GoFundMe here and we’d be grateful for any assistance you can give; 100 percent of the donations go to them.

4. COVID, obviously.

Not so much to say about this that hasn’t been said, but it’s worth pausing and considering:

COVID has killed more than 5 million people around the world, according to the WHO. The real number is probably substantially higher.

That number is still rising—more than 46,000 people died of COVID in the last seven days alone.

The U.S. is driving a huge portion of those statistics. We have about 4.25 percent of the world’s population but account for more than 18 percent of total cases and almost 15 percent of total deaths.

As if the sheer tragedy of the thing wasn’t bad enough, we’ve also embarrassed ourselves.

5. Biden isn’t getting the job done.

Don't get me wrong, Biden is an incomparable improvement over his immediate predecessor, at least for people who like the rule of law, and democratic government, and that sort of thing. If Biden had been a normal candidate in a relatively normal time, I would probably have many policy disagreements with him. But in this moment, his number one job is to prevent the authoritarian movement in the United States from gaining political power. I desperately want him to succeed in that objective.

And I don’t think he is.

Despite shoveling money into relief spending, infrastructure, and even people’s bank accounts, his approval ratings are not great. Maybe by the time his reelection campaign rolls around, people will have changed their minds because they’ll be feeling the benefits of this largesse. Maybe, if we’re really lucky, that will happen by November 2022.

But so far, I don’t think Biden is putting himself on track to reelection. I think the outcome for 2024 with the greatest—though not >50 percent—likelihood is that the Republican nominee wins in 2024. Biden’s got the second-best chance. Then, far behind, some other Democrat.

If Biden isn’t at least a favorite for reelection, doesn’t that mean he’s failed, by definition?

There’s still time to turn it around. But not much.

Okay, thanks for bearing with me. Tomorrow we’ll do all happy stuff, I promise!