Tim is joined by Fred Guttenberg, who's daughter, Jaime, perished in 2018's Parkland school shooting. He's since dedicated his life to advocating for gun control measures and taking on the NRA. In a heart-wrenching episode, Fred describes the day of the shooting and how his daughter still motivates him to make change.
Share this post
The "Good Guy with a Gun" Myth (with Fred Guttenberg)
plus.thebulwark.com
The "Good Guy with a Gun" Myth (with Fred Guttenberg)
Ad-free version.
Jan 28, 2024
∙ Paid
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed