The "Good Guy with a Gun" Myth (with Fred Guttenberg)
The "Good Guy with a Gun" Myth (with Fred Guttenberg)
Tim Miller
Jan 28, 2024
Tim is joined by Fred Guttenberg, who's daughter, Jaime, perished in 2018's Parkland school shooting. He's since dedicated his life to advocating for gun control measures  and taking on the NRA. In a heart-wrenching episode, Fred describes the day of the shooting and how his daughter still motivates him to make change.

Tim Miller

