The gang breaks down Donald Trump’s big win and Iowa, as well as what’s next comes next for the other candidates in the primary. One thing’s for sure, Republicans in the Senate had their chance to impeach Trump and destroy his chances at a comeback, but here we are.
The GOP Chose Not to Stop Trump
Jan 16, 2024
The Next Level
With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last.
