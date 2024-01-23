'The Holdovers,' a Very Nice Movie!

‘The Holdovers’ MovieStillsDB

Sonny here: I’m sorry, I’m a complete idiot: I sent this out as a “newsletter” rather than a podcast episode. Here is the actual podcast. I’m going to link to this in the original newsletter and in the comments, but I’m not going to send this directly to people’s inboxes so as not to clutter it. My mistake.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the decline of Pitchfork, which was gutted by Conde Nast and moved under the GQ banner. What happened to the once-storied indie-rock website? Then they review The Holdovers, one of the nicest movies of the year. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday about the Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

