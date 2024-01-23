The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'The Holdovers,' a Very Nice Movie!
0:00
-49:15
'The Holdovers,' a Very Nice Movie!
Plus: What happened to Pitchfork?
Sonny Bunch
Jan 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

‘The Holdovers’ MovieStillsDB

Sonny here: I’m sorry, I’m a complete idiot: I sent this out as a “newsletter” rather than a podcast episode. Here is the actual podcast. I’m going to link to this in the original newsletter and in the comments, but I’m not going to send this directly to people’s inboxes so as not to clutter it. My mistake.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the decline of Pitchfork, which was gutted by Conde Nast and moved under the GQ banner. What happened to the once-storied indie-rock website? Then they review The Holdovers, one of the nicest movies of the year. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday about the Oscar-nominated Paul Giamatti. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

16:16
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:02
Does 'The Beekeper' Have Audiences Buzzing?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
15:47
Dazzling Debuts
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:46
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:39
Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
44:00
ATMA's Top Ten of 2023!
 • 
Sonny Bunch
13:38
What Are We Looking Forward to in 2024?
 • 
Sonny Bunch