Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Programming note: Thursday Night Bulwark is tonight at 8:00 EDT. I'll be joining my colleague Will Saletan and Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell for a special preview of the return of the Focus Group Podcast. We'll also discuss the looming government shutdown, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Capitol Hill today, and much more.

Today’s edition of Press Pass has all of the things you’ve come to associate with this newsletter: House Republican drama, chaotic infighting, a dash of optimism, and a Tommy Tuberville military blockade update (spoiler: something actually changed!). Pressure in Congress is steadily building to cause another government shutdown, so get in the know before the volcano erupts. All you need and more, below.

