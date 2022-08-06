Aug 6 • 41M
The Laughingstock of Wisconsin (with Charlie Sykes)
Wisconsinites are embarrassed to have Ron Johnson as their senator, but does that mean progressive Mandela Barnes has a good shot at the seat? Buckle up, the matchup promises to be one of the dirtiest campaigns of the midterms. Plus, another chapter in the Trump-Pence proxy war for a governor's mansion. Charlie Sykes joins Sarah for this week's episode.