Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans are pretending there is progress in the Biden impeachment inquiry

On Wednesday, House Republicans announced their next steps in the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. The inquiry, which was initially started unilaterally by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is set to receive a full authorization vote on the floor in the coming days, formally giving it the imprimatur of the full House that the former speaker initially promised it would have. The Republicans also rolled out a slick new website detailing their winding probes. Fox News had an exclusive first look at the site, but for some reason, their report does not mention that this “one-stop shop” for impeachment inquiry-related information is full of misleading claims.

Very little has changed to support the ramped-up effort, despite insistence from the Republican committee heads tasked with finding a sellable excuse to impeach Biden. The investigation remains wholly disorganized. This was obvious to anyone who attended or streamed their press conference Wednesday morning.

First, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House GOP conference chair, used the announcement to whitewash the impeachments of Donald Trump.