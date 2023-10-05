Good afternoon, Press Pass readers. Before we dive in, I wanted to give a big thanks to all Bulwark+ subscribers. Your support makes it possible for us to be in the room for big moments like the removal of Kevin McCarthy, and much more. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider joining us today.

Today’s edition focuses on the aftermath of the McCarthy removal. We’ll have a look at who is running to replace him and the stakes of the emerging speakership race in advance of the first rounds of voting next week. We’ll also examine the state of the Biden impeachment effort, which has hit a snag. All that and more, below.

Join now