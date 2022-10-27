Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

This week I talked to Scott Meslow about From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy, his critical appreciation of the genre. From When Harry Met Sally to Crazy Rich Asians, with stopovers in the land of raunch-coms like There’s Something About Mary and Brit-roms like Richard Curtis’s oeuvre, to the modern tendency to overthink the genre and why it works (or doesn’t!), Meslow’s book is a thorough examination of the last 30-some years of onscreen romance. If you enjoyed the episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

