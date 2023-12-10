The New York Times bestselling author David Grann ("The Lost City of Z") joins Tim and JVL to discuss his time covering Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign, and how the choice of Gov. Sarah Palin paved the way for the GOP's embrace of Donald Trump.
Plus, David discusses his latest book, "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder," as well as…
Share this post
The Pivotal Moment (with David Grann)
plus.thebulwark.com
The Pivotal Moment (with David Grann)
Ad-free version.
Dec 10, 2023
∙ Paid
The New York Times bestselling author David Grann ("The Lost City of Z") joins Tim and JVL to discuss his time covering Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign, and how the choice of Gov. Sarah Palin paved the way for the GOP's embrace of Donald Trump.
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
The Pivotal Moment (with David Grann)
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers