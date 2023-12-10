The Bulwark
The Pivotal Moment (with David Grann)
0:00
-1:01:44

Ad-free version.
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 10, 2023
The New York Times bestselling author David Grann ("The Lost City of Z") joins Tim and JVL to discuss his time covering Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign, and how the choice of Gov. Sarah Palin paved the way for the GOP's embrace of Donald Trump.

Plus, David discusses his latest book, "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder," as well as…

Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller

