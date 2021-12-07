'The Power of the Dog,' Netflix's Awards-Minded Western

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch, Peter Suderman, and Chris Orr tackle Jane Campion’s western (or maybe not quite western?) The Power of the Dog. Is this a basic attack on toxic masculinity, or something a little more interesting? On cons and nons, the guys bid a not-so-fond farewell to Chris Cuomo, who has finally been fired from CNN. And the show ends on a slightly sad note, as Sonny pays tribute to Fred Hiatt, the editorial page editor at the Washington Post. Make sure to check out the bonus episode on another Netflix western, The Harder They Fall. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!