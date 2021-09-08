The Pro-Life Cause Deserves Better Than the Texas Law
Mona Charen wonders: If we can’t come to terms on abortion, can we agree on adoption?
The Pro-Life Cause Deserves Better Than the Texas Law
If we can't come to terms on abortion, can we agree on adoption?
Ashley Allison on Holding the Democratic Coalition Together
Amanda and Ashley talk about what's up with Texas, Biden Agenda, and COVID overhang.
THE TRIAD: Inflation Is Probably Worse Than We Think. 🔐
When goods and services get crappier but prices stay the same—that's also inflation.
THE SECRET POD: It's Never Too Soon to Prepare for the Worst🔐
Sarah, Tim, and JVL are back together to talk Mandel vs. Vance, Trump’s turnkey 2024 operation, and the Indigo Girls.
ATMA BONUS: RIP, Michael K. Williams 🔐
The star of 'The Wire' and 'Boardwalk Empire' was found dead in his apartment this weekend.
Will Abortion Dominate the 2022 Midterms? - Ed Kilgore, Intelligencer
A 6-Year-Old’s Desperate Fight for Life After COVID - Michael Daly, The Daily Beast
Biden to Give $600 Relief Payments to Meatpacking, Farm Workers - Mike Dorning, Bloomberg Businessweek
NYC is using Biden's stimulus to support taxi drivers, the homeless, and give artists $5,000 checks - Ayelet Sheffey, BusinessInsider
I attended high school at Ground Zero. I’ve been working to demand care for 9/11 survivors ever since. - Lila Nordstrom, The Washington Post
America’s School Board Meetings Are Getting Weird — and Scary - Michelle Cottle, The New York Times
The Surprisingly Strong Supreme Court Precedent Supporting Vaccine Mandates - Peter S. Canellos, Politico Magazine
Hurricane Ida, Day Ten
MARCELLE BEAULIEU: A lot of people stopped paying attention when Ida didn’t turn into Katrina 2.0, but Louisiana needs help.
The Four Things India Is Watching for from Afghanistan
ANIK JOSHI: The world’s largest democracy is warily eyeing the Taliban’s return to power.
ATMA: Did 'Shang-Chi' Save Movie Theaters?
SONNY BUNCH: The MCU's latest, reviewed!
Hope you’re having a good Wednesday.
Is privacy real? A Swiss start-up got twisted in a kerfuffle recently, and even the notoriously private country seemingly showed that when it comes to your digital footprint, perhaps you should expect no privacy.
The Nicest Man in Stand-Up… Tim Alberta in The Atlantic has a great profile of a wonderful comedian, Nate Bargatze, which you should read. I quibble with whether Bargatze is the “nicest man” in stand up, since there are a lot of competitors. One of them, Jim Gaffigan, we’re seeing in D.C. in a few days.
The oral history of Idiocracy… Brought to you by Carl’s Jr.
If America had six parties… Where would you fall, the NYT wonders? I am apparently closest to the Growth and Opportunity party.
How do you plan to spend 9/11? Here’s how That Former Guy plans to…
The cruelty is, indeed, the point…
Murfreesboro Holler @TheBoroHoller😤WATCH: When A RUTHERFORD COUNTY STUDENT tells the board his grandmother, a former @rucoschools teacher, DIED OF COVID because someone wasn’t wearing a mask… anti-maskers behind him LAUGH and INTERRUPT HIM. Shameless. https://t.co/39BDjec5DX
