The Pro-Life Cause Deserves Better Than the Texas Law

MONA CHAREN: If we can’t come to terms on abortion, can we agree on adoption?

Amanda and Ashley talk about what's up with Texas, Biden Agenda, and COVID overhang.

THE TRIAD: Inflation Is Probably Worse Than We Think. 🔐

When goods and services get crappier but prices stay the same—that's also inflation.

THE SECRET POD: It's Never Too Soon to Prepare for the Worst🔐

Sarah, Tim, and JVL are back together to talk Mandel vs. Vance, Trump’s turnkey 2024 operation, and the Indigo Girls.

The star of 'The Wire' and 'Boardwalk Empire' was found dead in his apartment this weekend.

MARCELLE BEAULIEU: A lot of people stopped paying attention when Ida didn’t turn into Katrina 2.0, but Louisiana needs help.

ANIK JOSHI: The world’s largest democracy is warily eyeing the Taliban’s return to power.

SONNY BUNCH: The MCU's latest, reviewed!

On today’s jukebox…

Hope you’re having a good Wednesday.

Is privacy real? A Swiss start-up got twisted in a kerfuffle recently, and even the notoriously private country seemingly showed that when it comes to your digital footprint, perhaps you should expect no privacy.

The Nicest Man in Stand-Up… Tim Alberta in The Atlantic has a great profile of a wonderful comedian, Nate Bargatze, which you should read. I quibble with whether Bargatze is the “nicest man” in stand up, since there are a lot of competitors. One of them, Jim Gaffigan, we’re seeing in D.C. in a few days.

The oral history of Idiocracy… Brought to you by Carl’s Jr.

If America had six parties… Where would you fall, the NYT wonders? I am apparently closest to the Growth and Opportunity party.

How do you plan to spend 9/11? Here’s how That Former Guy plans to…

The cruelty is, indeed, the point…

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

