A.B. Stoddard joins the group to discuss the Fox News retcon of January 6, whether Biden should/will run again, and "messaging bills."

highlights/lowlights

A.B.'s:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/03/08/norfolk-southern-train-derailment-ohio-senators/

Linda's:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/09/opinion/english-literature-study-decline.html

https:/…