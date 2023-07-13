Good afternoon, Press Pass readers. Today’s edition is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Make sure to sign up to not miss out. Also, have you subscribed to The Bulwark on YouTube yet? You can watch our podcasts and more for free.

Yesterday was a wild day on Capitol Hill, as the FBI director faced a conspiracy-riddled House Judiciary Committee for several hours. Plus, I spoke with Elizabeth Warren about a concerning new report on how tax-preparation companies have passed on sensitive information to Meta and Google, as well as why she’s so skeptical about joining Threads. All that and more below.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, where he faced an onslaught of attacks and accusations, and repeatedly had to listen to unhinged conspiracy theories. But Wray didn’t budge and often found himself pushing back against “ludicrous” claims.