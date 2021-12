From lionizing Kyle Rittenhouse, to stopping abortion in Texas, and threatening to take over America's election apparatus, Republicans are sending a dangerous message: Take matters into your own hands. Real Clear Politics' A.B. Stoddard joins guest host Mona Charen on today's episode.

