The Rise of the Claremonsters

LAURA K. FIELD: How the once-distinguished conservative think tank plunged into Trumpism, illiberalism, and lying about the election.

On today’s doubleheader podcast, Adam Kinzinger talks about being the GOP’s Lone Survivor; and cyber security expert Chris Krebs talks about being fired by tweet, and the fight against this disinformation.

Plus: The ethics of viral short story "Cat Person" called into question.

CHARLIE SYKES: Nativist, racist, illiberal, and post-truth.

JVL: On the Home Run Derby and wrestling.

On this special members-only episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss the biggest problem in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the lack of a decent stable of villains.

BILL RYAN: How Ford surpassed his blockbuster-era films by following them with the most interesting performances of his career.

BESIKI KUTATELADZE AND DAVID J. KRAMER: Bloody anti-LGBTQ riots have claimed at least one life in the struggling Caucasian country.

Happy Tuesday! I have good news. My former college bar, where I worked as a bouncer and closed a few years back, might be getting a new lease on life. It’s the basis for the movie One Night at McCool’s, which was written by regular Stan Seidel, who died during filming.

The kids are alright…

Students from Columbus Academy respond to the criticisms by two now very famous on the right parents.

The money behind the right wing CRT panic. A good read by Judd Legum.

Is Los Angeles hideous? I’ve only been there once, I think, but my friend and former roommate and multi-time Angelino Andrew Heaton has written a book of poems about his former city, out today.

Here’s a verse from one that made me chuckle (all of the poems are funny because Heaton is a comedian.)

If highways are a city’s arteries

Los Angeles is begging for a heart attack

And a stroke so prodigious

It makes a popping noise

Audible in Arizona. A burgh most constipated

Squatting on a toilet

Straining, straining,

To squeeze out a Prius. And when it succeeds

Teeth clenched, sweat drenched

Guess what?

The toilet is clogged Because that’s LA:

The septic tank of hopes and dreams Angelinos spend

128 hours in their cars

Each year But it only takes an hour

To drive the fuck away.

In Washington, we spend an average of 102 hours in our cars. Except not me, not anymore because I work from home. I know the 101 is bad, but trying to cross the Beltway can be almost as bad.

The Six Way Fracturing of Evangelicalism… Today’s must read (outside of Laura K. Field’s item.)

You hate to see it…

You hate to see it, continued…

Don’t worry about inflation… Unless it’s cars.

Reminds me of an old joke from the Ron Paul days… END INFLATION! (Except for Blimps.)

What the fresh hell is going on in Tennessee?

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

