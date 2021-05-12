The Silence of the Sheep

Amanda Carpenter on how the Republican party knifed Liz Cheney while hiding from her.

Jim Swift
May 12Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

The Silence of the Sheep

AMANDA CARPENTER: How the Republican party knifed Liz Cheney while hiding from her.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Barbara Comstock on Liz Cheney's Moment

On today’s Bulwark podcast, former Rep. Barbara Comstock joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Liz Cheney’s ouster, and how being pushed out actually strengthens her standing as a politician. Plus, the ever-changing purity test bonanza on the right while the GOP doubles down on Trump while moderates try to do the Mar-a-Lago limbo.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The GOP's "Breaking Bad" Vibe 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on Why Liz matters.

THE TRIAD: The Tech Economics of the Colonial Pipeline Hack 🔐

JVL: It's all about zero marginal cost.

THE NEXT LEVEL: This Is the End 🔐

JVL and TIM did a show without Sarah and it is really dark.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Liz Cheney Should Run for President

SARAH LONGWELL It’s the logical next step, and the right thing to do.

Featured Image

How the ‘Big Lie’ Became a Big Threat

KIMBERLY WEHLE: The window for enacting the reforms needed to protect our democracy is closing fast.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

It’s time for another Declaration of Conscience. A reader suggests I re-up my item on Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, given today’s events.

Happy Wednesday! As Liz Cheney is enjoying the YOLO life, just remember, as Republicans fight over which sycophant to replace her with…

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
Decline is a choice. Image

November 17th 2019

908 Retweets

Yes, that’s Elise posing with conspiratorial failed candidate Laura Loomer, famous for many things, but among them, handcuffing herself to the door of Twitter HQ in NYC after she got deplatformed. Even Harvard grads can follow the Loomer tilt. It’s easy, and profitable!

Not to be outdone… Maybe Elise will find that she’s challenged by former Cruz staffer and TX Rep. Chip Roy.

Twitter avatar for @PatrickSvitekPatrick Svitek @PatrickSvitek
.@chiproytx raising off Cheney drama ImageImage

May 12th 2021

10 Retweets

Be careful with the Zoom names! Every time I log onto a public Zoom call, which is usually an HOA meeting, I am careful to make sure I’m not logging into The Bulwark’s Zoom account as my colleague Ben Parker. But if you’re going to court? Well... Just watch.

It’s not a system, it’s a country. With the east coast gas shortage, I am reminded of the movie Live Free or Die Hard. Where I live (and JVL lives) in exurban Virginia, the gas shortage is #real. But good news is on the way, reportedly.

Twitter avatar for @SecGranholmSecretary Jennifer Granholm @SecGranholm
We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon.

May 12th 2021

2,325 Retweets

The issue was always with transportation to market and not with production, so keep your 1970s jokes on hold, boomers. I am normally a pessimist, but I am not worried about the temporary gas shortage.

Submarine life. This video about life on submarines is so fascinating.

Hell Yeah.

Twitter avatar for @GovMikeDeWineGovernor Mike DeWine @GovMikeDeWine
Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars.

May 12th 2021

795 Retweets

I’m not kidding. All for this. This is not a bad use of $5 million in relief money, though I think instead of using federal money, they should have just used lottery money. That’s nothing. Fairfax County, where I used to live, has an annual education budget of $3 billion.

DeWine said:

"I know that some may say, "DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money." But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,"

An SAT question. Donald Trump is to Congressional Republicans as _________ is to Congressional Democrats?

Answer?

Twitter avatar for @BencjacobsBen Jacobs @Bencjacobs
After the vote on Liz Cheney, Republican Byron Donalds of Florida used this analogy: "If you had a member of the Democratic leadership who said they don’t believe in climate change anymore, would they stay in leadership? I don’t think so.” Liz Cheney Meets Her Fate in a Capitol BasementThe scene from a Republican purge.nymag.com

May 12th 2021

16 Retweets

What kind of fucked up tour is this?

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia had been a congressman for three days when the insurrection happened. Here was his reaction earlier today:

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
.@Rep_Clyde as a former hill staffer who gave hundreds of Capitol tours, I have to question what you think tourist visits to the Capitol are really like. Image

Wu-Tang Is For The Children @WUTangKids

This is Rep. Andrew Clyde (Q-GA) saying the January 6 insurrection looked like “a normal tourist visit” inside the Capitol https://t.co/ZuLc8nPsBj

May 12th 2021

36 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. Drop me a line if you want to get in touch: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← PreviousNext →