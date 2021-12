BLM signs have come down, and tough conversions now are about what racial equity looks like. For instance, is getting rid of the SAT the best solution? Plus, The Washington Post's Perry Bacon and guest host Tim Miller get personal on the struggle to find a diverse school for their kids.

