1. Campaign Strategery

Biden’s 2024 campaign launched Tuesday night. “Finish the Job” will be the campaign’s guiding theme. The major pillars will be:

The economy, the economy, and the economy.

Biden’s bipartisan legislative accomplishments, which were achieved with the help of Republicans.

The need to keep spending money to help small towns and rural areas.

The risky proposals of some Republicans.

Explicit in all of this is the following: