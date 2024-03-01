The Bulwark
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
The Threat of Christian Supremacism
0:00
-1:11:39

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The Threat of Christian Supremacism

Mona Charen
,
William Galston
,
Cathy Young
, and 2 others
Mar 1, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

David French of The New York Times joins the panel (plus Cathy Young) to discuss the Supreme Court's gift to Trump; Mitch McConnell's tainted legacy; and the threat from Christian supremacism.

highlights / lowlights

Mona: Stephen Richer's interaction with TPUSA activist about her voter registration.

David: Dune 2

Cathy: Yulia Navalnaya addresses European Pa…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
David French
William Galston
Cathy Young
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
55:44
Putin's GOP Enablers
  
Linda Chavez
Mona Charen
, and 
Damon Linker
1:13:07
Should Democrats Dump Biden?
59:58
Betraying Ukraine, Episode 3
1:02:01
Do People Care That Trump's a Sociopath?
1:05:58
Can Haley Make a Difference?
1:01:39
Intimidation and the GOP
1:02:53
The Evangelical Crack-Up