The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
Plus: ‘The Sopranos’ enters the TikTok age!
Sonny Bunch
Jan 9, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (the Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about the TikTok-ification of The Sopranos. Clever marketing, or grotesque desecration? Then they reviewed American Fiction, which is going wide this week after a relatively limited run. Does it effectively skewer its targets in the publishing-industrial complex? Or is it simply a satisfying comedy? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on directorial debuts. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

