The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (the Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about the TikTok-ification of The Sopranos. Clever marketing, or grotesque desecration? Then they reviewed American Fiction, which is going wide this week after a relatively limited run. Does it effectively skewer its targets in the publishing-industrial complex? Or is it simply a satisfying comedy? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on directorial debuts. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share