On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (the Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about the TikTok-ification of The Sopranos. Clever marketing, or grotesque desecration? Then they reviewed American Fiction, which is going wide this week after a relatively limited run. Does it effectively skewer its targets in the publishing-industrial complex? Or is it simply a satisfying comedy? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on directorial debuts. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Share this post
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
plus.thebulwark.com
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
Plus: ‘The Sopranos’ enters the TikTok age!
Jan 9, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’