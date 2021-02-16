Leading The Bulwark…
The Unemployment System is Broken. Technology Alone Won’t Fix It.
BRENT ORRELL AND MATT LEGER: Time for a top-to-bottom overhaul.
Sarah Longwell and JVL: How Deep is the Crazy?
On today's Bulwark podcast, Sarah and JVL join Charlie Sykes to talk about the future of the Republican party. Just how deep does the crazy run? And, if it can be fixed, how long would that take?
ACROSS THE MOVIE AISLE: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and Gina Carano
This week, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter tackle a surprisingly tricky cons and nons: Gina Carano, who was canceled and un-canceled over the course of last week. And they review the new film on HBO Max and in theaters, Judas and the Black Messiah.
MORNING SHOTS: Why the GOP Clings to the Big Lie 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Plus: The problem with public employee unions
THE TRIAD: The One Thing That Could Doom Biden 🔓
JONATHAN V. LAST: Who’s afraid of the I-word?
ATMA Bonus Ep.: The Snyder Cut: Everything You Need to Know 🔐
On this special bonus members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss The Snyder Cut of Justice League.
The Democrats’ diversity test – Josh Kraushaar, National Journal
GOPers Think Trump’s Too Damaged to Run in ’24? Riiiight. – Matt Lewis, The Daily Beast
How to Beat the Pandemic by Summer – Derek Thompson, The Atlantic
Rep. Peter Meijer on Why He Voted to Impeach Trump – Nick GIllespie, Reason Magazine
Why Does Texas Have Its Own Power Grid? – Kate Galbraith, The Texas Tribune
MLB’s Minor League Power Play Is An Offense Against Baseball History – Eric Nusbaum, Defector
90-year-old Seattle woman walks 6 miles in the snow to get coronavirus vaccine – Alyana Gomez, Q13 Seattle
Mardi Gras. Then Half a Million Dead. Then Lent.
ALAN CROSS: The pandemic takes its toll.
The Problem with Legislating from the White House
PHILIP A. WALLACH: It’s long past time for Congress to be more assertive about lawmaking and leading.
Trump Didn’t Just Lose Swing Voters—the GOP Did as Well
RICH THAU: Post-election focus groups show some swing voters are done calling themselves Republicans
Happy Fat Tuesday / Shrove Tuesday! Hopefully you’re enjoying lots of pancakes if you’re like me. A lot of holidays back to back can wreak havoc if you’re trying to stay eating healthy.
Say a prayer for Texas. It’s a wreck right now. If you’re in Texas, and I’ve been talking to some of you, you might not have internet or power. It’s pretty scary. Where I grew up, the small suburb I lived in had its own snowplow fleet. Where I live in Virginia, where we don’t get much snow, they use contractors but are pretty well prepared for the snow when it comes. The whole of Texas? Which has its own special power grid? (Probably something they’ll revisit after this.)
It’s a world of hurt right now, and it’s a miracle the whole damn thing hasn’t collapsed.
Especially as people are ravaged by COVID-19. Read this story from a woman who has been living with COVID-19 for 300+ days.
I’ve withdrawn from pretty much everyone. I get the feeling sometimes that people think I’m being dramatic. I can’t really explain what’s happening to me, and neither can doctors. Some of them want to put me on antidepressants or send me to counseling because medically, none of this makes sense. I’m barely 30. I just got married. Ten years ago, I was playing Division I college soccer, and now I can’t go to the grocery store unless I ride around in one of those scooters. It’s like: Really? Really? It seems pathetic to people. It seems pathetic to me.
Pro-Life but Anti-Morality… Writing at Arc Digital, Kimberly Ross explains: sorry, Republicans, but being anti-abortion is not enough.
The Trump pardon dump. Check out the list.
Leopard eating peoples’ faces party, continued…
I’m sure we can count on the Media Research Center to cover this case…
Dominion to sue Mike Lindell. This one is going to be a barn burner.
Happy Gilmore at 25. Let’s end on a happy note. One of the movies that put Adam Sandler on the map is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
First, some outtakes. (Warning: Language!)
And then tributes from Sandler
And Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin):
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tomorrow, same place, approximately same time. Feel free to drop me a note at swift@thebulwark.com.
