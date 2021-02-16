The Unemployment System is Broken. Technology Alone Won’t Fix It.

Leading The Bulwark…

BRENT ORRELL AND MATT LEGER: Time for a top-to-bottom overhaul.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark podcast, Sarah and JVL join Charlie Sykes to talk about the future of the Republican party. Just how deep does the crazy run? And, if it can be fixed, how long would that take?

ACROSS THE MOVIE AISLE: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and Gina Carano

This week, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter tackle a surprisingly tricky cons and nons: Gina Carano, who was canceled and un-canceled over the course of last week. And they review the new film on HBO Max and in theaters, Judas and the Black Messiah.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Why the GOP Clings to the Big Lie 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Plus: The problem with public employee unions

THE TRIAD: The One Thing That Could Doom Biden 🔓

JONATHAN V. LAST: Who’s afraid of the I-word?

ATMA Bonus Ep.: The Snyder Cut: Everything You Need to Know 🔐

On this special bonus members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss The Snyder Cut of Justice League.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

ALAN CROSS: The pandemic takes its toll.

PHILIP A. WALLACH: It’s long past time for Congress to be more assertive about lawmaking and leading.

RICH THAU: Post-election focus groups show some swing voters are done calling themselves Republicans

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Fat Tuesday / Shrove Tuesday! Hopefully you’re enjoying lots of pancakes if you’re like me. A lot of holidays back to back can wreak havoc if you’re trying to stay eating healthy.

Say a prayer for Texas. It’s a wreck right now. If you’re in Texas, and I’ve been talking to some of you, you might not have internet or power. It’s pretty scary. Where I grew up, the small suburb I lived in had its own snowplow fleet. Where I live in Virginia, where we don’t get much snow, they use contractors but are pretty well prepared for the snow when it comes. The whole of Texas? Which has its own special power grid? (Probably something they’ll revisit after this.)

It’s a world of hurt right now, and it’s a miracle the whole damn thing hasn’t collapsed.

Especially as people are ravaged by COVID-19. Read this story from a woman who has been living with COVID-19 for 300+ days.

I’ve withdrawn from pretty much everyone. I get the feeling sometimes that people think I’m being dramatic. I can’t really explain what’s happening to me, and neither can doctors. Some of them want to put me on antidepressants or send me to counseling because medically, none of this makes sense. I’m barely 30. I just got married. Ten years ago, I was playing Division I college soccer, and now I can’t go to the grocery store unless I ride around in one of those scooters. It’s like: Really? Really? It seems pathetic to people. It seems pathetic to me.

Pro-Life but Anti-Morality… Writing at Arc Digital, Kimberly Ross explains: sorry, Republicans, but being anti-abortion is not enough.

The Trump pardon dump. Check out the list.

Leopard eating peoples’ faces party, continued…

I’m sure we can count on the Media Research Center to cover this case…

Dominion to sue Mike Lindell. This one is going to be a barn burner.

Happy Gilmore at 25. Let’s end on a happy note. One of the movies that put Adam Sandler on the map is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

First, some outtakes. (Warning: Language!)

And then tributes from Sandler

And Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin):

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tomorrow, same place, approximately same time. Feel free to drop me a note at swift@thebulwark.com.

