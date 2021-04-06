The U.S. Should Vaccinate the World

Leading The Bulwark…

DALIBOR ROHAC: And let’s get it done this year. It’s in our own best interest.

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Albert Samaha joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his BuzzFeed story: My Mom Believes In QAnon. I’ve Been Trying To Get Her Out.

What did Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) think of Godzilla vs. Kong?

MORNING SHOTS: Mitch Flips on Corporate Speech 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES wonders: How's that boycott going?

EDITOR’S NOTE: THERE IS NO TRIAD TODAY.

This podcast is not investment advice! But Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter do enjoy going to the movies and talking about movie theaters, so they were pretty excited to hear that AMC stock is being looked upon more favorably by Wall Street analysts

SECRET PODCAST: Raise the Alarm 🔐

JVL and Sarah: Democrats should be afraid. Very afraid.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: What this year’s big policy fights—over infrastructure spending and voting rights—mean for next year’s congressional elections.

AMANDA CARPENTER: Will it buck the South Dakota governor before 2024?

It’s Tuesday! Hope your post Easter / Passover food coma has subsided. Mine has. The key is lots of sleep.

Ice Town Costs Ice Clown his Town Crown… If you’re a Parks and Rec fan, you’ll get that reference, but you really should read this Atlantic story about how a Connecticut mobster bought a minor league hockey team for … his son. It’s just fantastic.

Great news! The GOP is doing a platform audit. But the unfortunate news: They’re not serious at all.

What happens to your social media when something bad happens? Like most normal Americans, one wonders: did my fraternity brother get divorced? What happens when a wedding is called off? How does our super digital world adapt, if it does, in fact, adapt? Are people reminded of painful memories? Do they want to? At Wired, a deep dive into what happens on the apps when the unfortunate happens.

But why? Don’t you know the risks of getting involved with a food eating contest and that forcibly eating as much food as you can in a short period of time poses the risk of choking? I’m sorry this family lost somebody, but how can you not know this?

Charlie Kirk and the “values” of moving. The TPUSA founder and college dropout has some bizarre opinions on what constitutes values and immorality.

Tim Miller on Good Luck America.

‘I’m not talking about political contributions’ Mitch McConnell on the level of speech he’d like to see from corporations in politics. You gotta be freaking kidding me.

I suppose, and McConnell does, that you can disagree with corporate speech, but a warning to stay out of politics? Are you shitting me? From Mitch F’in McConnell? Rich.

Well, that’s it for me for today. You know how to reach me if you have questions, comments, concerns, etc: swift@thebulwark.com.

See you tomorrow.

