The Virginia GOP’s Ridiculous Convention by Car

JIM SWIFT (Me) on Ballots, Buicks, and a ballroom break-in?

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Karen Tumulty joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the House GOP leadership fight, and her new book, The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.

CHARLIE SYKES on why Elise Stefanik is even worse than you thought

THE TRIAD: China Will Never Pay a Price for COVID 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The world is not fair.

J. F. RIORDAN: The former governor and onetime presidential candidate was a man of grace, intellect, and good cheer.

SHAY KHATIRI: Comparing the Sino-American relationship to the U.S.-Soviet relationship is lazy, mistaken—and dangerous.

DAN KING: Law enforcement agencies that wish to avoid federal intervention should study the agencies that already went through the process.

I couldn’t sleep last night. I was spending too much time thinking about how insane the Virginia GOP (which used to block me on Twitter, for some reason) has become. I think it was because of a column or newsletter I wrote back at TWS, but finding it has been futile.

So I told my wife, hey, I have to go write something, and stayed up until 3 in the morning with the help of my colleague Adam Keiper writing today’s feature story. As a result, today’s OVERTIME will be a little bit shorter. I hope you will forgive me, and hope you enjoy it.

And, to the all the moms reading, I hope you had a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend!

The Big Lie and the Avignon Papacy. There are parallels. (Even though Châteauneuf-du-Pape wine is pretty good, but then again, so is MAGA Kool Aid.)

Speaking of The Big Lie and election crazy… Here’s everything you need to know about the bizarre Arizona recount.

You knew this was going to happen. Judd Legum on how the corporations are going to support the insurrection apologists in the coming election. Just like the GOP wants Liz Cheney to “move beyond” 1/6, corporations always find a way.

Burn those bridges. Why Newsmax would invite a former Obama speechwriter on is failure of booking, but kudos:

When Cancel Culture comes for… a horse?

As a Kentucky Colonel, newly minted, I don’t think this sort of chicanery is good for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Bob.

Falling out.. It’s happened to a lot of people in the Trump era, but this thread on Elise Stefanik and her former friend on Cuomo’s staff really takes the cake.

What is Bidenomics? Stan Veuger joins Bill Kristol on his Conversations series to discuss.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow: Questions or comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

