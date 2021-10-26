The Vital Importance of Gun Safety on Movie Sets

On this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny is joined by Peter Suderman and Chris Orr, who will be filling in for Alyssa while she’s on maternity leave. We discussed the tragedy on the set of Rust, a film that was in production until Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and wounded director Joel Souza. What are some of the things that went wrong here, who, ultimately, is to blame, and how bad has the discourse gotten around it? Sonny and co also reviewed Dune, the new epic in theaters and on HBO Max. And in the bonus episode, the three discussed which of the movies by director Denis Villeneuve is their favorite, and why. If you haven’t already, subscribe now to listen to that one today!

