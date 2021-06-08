Jun 8, 2021 • 36M

'The Woman in the Window' Review

Plus: The popcorn dividend is real, but could it backfire on AMC?

Sonny Bunch
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) discuss Netflix’s The Woman in the Window, a fantastic mess of a movie. But is it more fantastic, or more mess? And we wonder about AMC’s decision to play nice with the memesters who are driving up AMC’s share prices by offering them free popcorn for investing. Will this all end in tears? And make sure to check out our special bonus episode for members of Bulwark+ (subscribe now!), in which we pick some of our favorite movies tied to very specific cities.

