Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Year in the Box Office
The Year in the Box Office
Scott Mendelson on 2023's lessons for box office watchers.
Sonny Bunch
Dec 9, 2023
The year's biggest movie, 'Barbie' (MovieStillsDB)

On this week's episode, Scott Mendelson returns to the show to discuss how 2023 shook out at the box office, why niche films and niche audiences became more important than ever to movie theaters, and whether or not studios are hiding that Wonka, The Color Purple, and next year's Mean Girls remake are musicals because they're worried about the impact on box office. Make sure to check out Scott's new Substack, The Outside Scoop. I've long loved his breakdowns of the weekend box office and look forward to seeing what he's putting together here on Substack. And if you enjoyed this podcast, I hope you share it with a friend!

