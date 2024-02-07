(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump Takes Over

Four things happened yesterday and taken together they are instructive about the state and disposition of the Republican party as it exists not in think tanks and donor meetings, but in the real world.

Here are the first three:

(1) The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that Donald Trump is criminally liable for any illegal acts he committed as president.

(2) Trump succeeded in pushing out the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna “Don’t Call Me Romney” McDaniel, because as obsequious as she has been, he wants someone even more loyal to him in the post.

(3) House Republicans, desperate to create moral equivalence between Trump and Joe Biden, failed in their attempt to impeach Biden’s secretary of homeland security, just as they failed to impeach Biden himself.

Those three developments speak to a party apparatus that knows full well what Trump is and yet is wholly subservient to him. The final development is about The People.

(4) In the Nevada primary voters chose “None of the Above” over Nikki Haley.

The Nevada result may seems meaningless—no delegates were at stake. But it tells us some important things about what Republican voters want.

Spoiler: A large and growing majority want Trump and nothing else.