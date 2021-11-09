The Bulwark
There is Nothing For You Here (with Fiona Hill)
There is Nothing For You Here (with Fiona Hill)

Nov 9, 2021
Former National Security Council Senior Director for Europe (and star impeachment witness) Fiona Hill is this week's guest discussing her book, There is Nothing For You Here, her service in the Trump Administration, the mortification of Trump's press conference with Putin at Helsinki (and transient thoughts of faking a seizure to make it stop) as well as the causes of and remedies for authoritarian populism. Eric Edelman's essay for the Ronald Reagan Institute: The Great Communicator and the Beginning of the End of the Cold War Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
