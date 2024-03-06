The Bulwark
The Next Level (Ad-free)
This is the End, Our Primary Friends
0:00
-51:34

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

This is the End, Our Primary Friends

Ad-free version.
Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 6, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Super Tuesday has come to the close, and so has the entire 2024 primary season. Nikki Haley has dropped out, essentially sealing to deal on another Trump vs. Biden rematch. How are the hosts feeling now that the GOP is sprinting towards November with an aspiring dictator at the top of their ticket? Listen to find out and hear other Super Tuesday insights!

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
46:52
Biden Goes on Offense
49:20
49:20
Bonus: Next Level Live From Principles First 2024
50:34
The Dying Star Witness
47:38
Dems Took All the Reliable Voters
51:49
Mike Makes a Mess & Ronna Romney Runs Away
49:54
Here's Why Trump is Beatable (with Tristan Snell)
  
Tim Miller
52:20
MAGA Loses Their Minds Over Taylor Swift