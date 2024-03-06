This is the End, Our Primary Friends

Super Tuesday has come to the close, and so has the entire 2024 primary season. Nikki Haley has dropped out, essentially sealing to deal on another Trump vs. Biden rematch. How are the hosts feeling now that the GOP is sprinting towards November with an aspiring dictator at the top of their ticket? Listen to find out and hear other Super Tuesday insights!
Mar 6, 2024
