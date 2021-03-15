Three Futures for the Non-Trump Right

Leading The Bulwark…

THOMAS A. FIREY: Never Trumpers do not need to agree on what to do next; they just need to stay in the fight.

On the Pods…

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Jessica Huseman joins Charlie Sykes to discuss H.R. 1, the The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the GOP’s problem with not-so-subtly telegraphing white nationalism.

MORNING SHOTS: The 5 Tribes of the GOP 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: RonAnon keeps digging

THE TRIAD: No Culture Wars for Joe 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The asymmetric fight between Democrats and Republicans.

CHARLIE SYKES shares some letters from The Bulwark community.

TIM MILLER: Dems show how the GOP should have treated Trump. Plus: Q-A-Mom?

SHAY KHATIRI: Obama officials—some now in the Biden administration—are unwilling to admit their mistakes, even after years of humanitarian disasters and strategic blunders.

ROBERT TRACINSKI: Governor Cuomo’s downfall exposes the illusion that we’re one election away from utopia.

DANIEL MCGRAW: As public support for decriminalization of cannabis strengthens, a look at how the steps Congress takes in the coming months might affect the midterms.

Happy Daylight Saving Time…

This, to those who have had young children know, is a trying time. And it is total bullshit and should be eliminated. The prosecution makes the following arguments:

Or, hear from Lewis Black. (NSFW.)

Amen.

Happy belated St. Louis day. Were I back in the 314, I would have gotten some White Castle, Imo’s or Faraci’s, Lion’s Choice, T-Ravs and Red Hot Riplets. Or some other local delicacies. That vaccination can’t come soon enough!

I just wish I were around for White Castle’s 100th birthday in a place that had them.

The Ohio Senate race is getting crowded.

Here, we have Josh Mandel saying the quiet part out loud…

And with J.D. Vance tap dancing around running with the potential backing of Peter Thiel, this race is about to get interesting.

Shills gonna shill? An interesting allegation from Defector:

Go to a park! Once the vaccination comes our way, we plan to use our national park pass to visit parks in our region we haven’t been to. Maybe I’ll even convince my wife to go camping. From the Times, here’s why you should do it.

Baseball is great. My Cleveland Indians lost this weekend, but the Giants and the Tribe agreed to play and extra half inning. The umpires did not participate. This was my favorite part.

The Most Amazing Bowling Story Ever… Via Matt Fuller: “In a bowling alley one night, Bill Fong came so close to perfection that it nearly killed him.”

What???

Catholic schools are all about cancel culture. Absent my one year of grad school, 100% of my education was in Catholic education.

Dan Bongino is not tired of winning. Even if it means losing and having to pay the opposing party’s legal fees.

Just watch this. John Oliver on Tucker Carlson is quite the tapestry.

The 2020 Chess Set infomercial. Longtime readers know that I asked for a Christmas gift this hilarious chess set. What I didn’t know is that not only was there this hilarious parody, but a late night 30 minute infomercial. It’s amazing.

See you tomorrow! Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com if you have something grinding your gears.

