A Reckoning with History (with Clint Smith) [VIDEO]

The New York Times best selling author Clint Smith joins Tim to discuss race and its history in the United States, including the false narratives many Americans have about it. They also discuss his book, “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” and what he hopes its readers take from it.
Dec 3, 2023
