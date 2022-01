Ted Cruz found out what happens when you don't use the language of the MAGA woke orthodoxy. Plus, liberals grousing about Dick Cheney: Do you want a pro- democracy coalition or don’t you? Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

