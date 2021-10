On today's podcast, Tim Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Julie Andrews' birthday, why Dems should be grateful to Joe Manchin, Biden's immigration mess, Liz Cheney's opponent, and why Mike Pence is fawning over Hungary.

