On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss President Trump’s out-of-touch campaign four days out from election day, Tucker Carlson’s UPS conspiracy, and how COVID overshadowed all of Trump’s October surprises.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher