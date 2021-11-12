Time for the U.S. and E.U. to Get Tough with Georgia
David Kramer on why the West needs to get serious about Georgia.
DAVID J. KRAMER: The government’s apparent glee at abusing the country’s former president merits a more serious response from the West.
Tim Miller: Why Chris Christie Triggers Me
It's The Bulwark's job to talk about Jan 6, Democrats need to talk about kitchen table issues, and Chris Christie: We remember what you did. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.
BEG TO DIFFER: The DeSantis temptation
The Atlantic’s David Frum joins to discuss inflation, the economy, immigration, and the call to back Ron DeSantis in 2024.
THE SECRET SHOW: The Man Show
What's up with all of the masculinity talk from the right?
MORNING SHOTS: When You Summon the Chaos
CHARLIE SYKES: Trump defends “Hang Mike Pence.”
THE TRIAD: #NeverCoup
It's not really about being #NeverTrump or #NeverRepublican, is it?
TNB: Yes, We're Going to Talk About Big Bird
JVL, Sarah Longwell, Sonny Bunch, and Ben Parker talk about Big Bird, the longing for DeSantis and Youngkin, whether the Democrats are still blowing it or not, and more.
MoviePass: Idiotic, but Kinda Brilliant
SONNY BUNCH: 'Red Notice' reviewed and some *exclusive* 'Dune' data.
‘Red Notice’ Review
SONNY BUNCH: Destined to be the most-watched, least-remembered film of our age.
Happy Friday! If you missed the news, Steve Bannon got indicted by the Justice Department for contempt of Congress.
No take backs… People are trying to “undo” the vaccination.
Paella pizza? Purists are not happy about how the food has been transformed. Too bad. That’s just what happens in America, and it’s what makes it great.
The Hyundai Grandeur is great. I’m not a car guy, but if this car would work for my family (it won’t), I’d buy it immediately. Perhaps I am just a typical Millennial who is a sucker for throwbacks.
The Boss on The New Abnormal! Tune in.
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
