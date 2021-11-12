Time for the U.S. and E.U. to Get Tough with Georgia

David Kramer on why the West needs to get serious about Georgia.

Time for the U.S. and E.U. to Get Tough with Georgia

DAVID J. KRAMER: The government’s apparent glee at abusing the country’s former president merits a more serious response from the West.

Tim Miller: Why Chris Christie Triggers Me 

It's The Bulwark's job to talk about Jan 6, Democrats need to talk about kitchen table issues, and Chris Christie: We remember what you did. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

BEG TO DIFFER: The DeSantis temptation

The Atlantic’s David Frum joins to discuss inflation, the economy, immigration, and the call to back Ron DeSantis in 2024.

THE SECRET SHOW: The Man Show

What's up with all of the masculinity talk from the right?

MORNING SHOTS: When You Summon the Chaos

CHARLIE SYKES: Trump defends “Hang Mike Pence.”

THE TRIAD: #NeverCoup

It's not really about being #NeverTrump or #NeverRepublican, is it?

TNB: Yes, We're Going to Talk About Big Bird

JVL, Sarah Longwell, Sonny Bunch, and Ben Parker talk about Big Bird, the longing for DeSantis and Youngkin, whether the Democrats are still blowing it or not, and more.

MoviePass: Idiotic, but Kinda Brilliant

SONNY BUNCH: 'Red Notice' reviewed and some *exclusive* 'Dune' data.

‘Red Notice’ Review

SONNY BUNCH: Destined to be the most-watched, least-remembered film of our age.

Happy Friday! If you missed the news, Steve Bannon got indicted by the Justice Department for contempt of Congress.

Twitter avatar for @January6thCmteJanuary 6th Committee @January6thCmte
Steve Bannon’s indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: no one is above the law. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to get the information we need.

November 12th 2021

No take backs… People are trying to “undo” the vaccination.

Twitter avatar for @oneunderscore__Ben Collins @oneunderscore__
New (and a particularly wild one) from me + @BrandyZadrozny : Anti-vaxxers are caving to mandates and getting the shot. Then they're scrambling to "undo" it by drawing blood, cupping, or... bathing in Borax. It doesn't work. They're still vaccinated. nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news…

November 12th 2021

Paella pizza? Purists are not happy about how the food has been transformed. Too bad. That’s just what happens in America, and it’s what makes it great.

The Hyundai Grandeur is great. I’m not a car guy, but if this car would work for my family (it won’t), I’d buy it immediately. Perhaps I am just a typical Millennial who is a sucker for throwbacks.

The Boss on The New Abnormal! Tune in.

Twitter avatar for @MollyJongFastMolly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast
This episode of ⁦@NewAbnormalPod⁩ features ⁦@JustinWolfers⁩ & ⁦@SarahLongwell25⁩ and it’s a must listen. ‎The New Abnormal: Why Crypto Bros Want Biden to F**k Up the Economy on Apple PodcastsIf you haven’t heard, every single week The New Abnormal does a special bonus episode for Beast Inside, the Daily Beast’s membership program. where Sometimes we interview Senators like Cory Booker or the folks who explain our world in media like Jim Acosta or Soledad O’Brien. Sometimes we just have…podcasts.apple.com

November 12th 2021

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

