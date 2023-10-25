Tom Emmer and the Eunuch Republicans
Donald Trump just destroyed him. So why isn't Emmer a Never Trumper now?
1. Trump and the Joker
Tom Emmer was a Normie Republican. Then he became the “speaker designate”—which is a made-up job that we are all now pretending is a real thing.
Emmer attempted to support his bid by sucking up to Donald Trump.
In response, Trump stuck a knife in his front.
Trump Truthed out an attack on Emmer, called him a RINO and a globalist, and said that Emmer defended Ilhan Omar. Trump called members and told them to vote against Emmer. Trump then bragged, “He’s done. It’s over. I killed him.”
And so Tom Emmer had the biggest moment of his career destroyed by active measures from Donald Trump.
So I ask you this: Why isn’t Tom Emmer a Never Trump Republican now? Hell, why is Tom Emmer any type of Republican now?
We have been told that the GOP is now a purely transactional organization, with no special interest in honor or ideology. Okay. So in this transaction Donald Trump destroyed Emmer’s career.
And in return Emmer will do . . . nothing?
Why is that?