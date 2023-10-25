Former US President Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom during a break in the testimony from his former right-hand man Michael Cohen in New York City on October 24, 2023. And U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican candidates forum where congressmen who are running for Speaker of the House presented their platforms in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photos by Win McNamee/Getty Images and ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Trump and the Joker

Tom Emmer was a Normie Republican. Then he became the “speaker designate”—which is a made-up job that we are all now pretending is a real thing.

Emmer attempted to support his bid by sucking up to Donald Trump.

In response, Trump stuck a knife in his front.

Trump Truthed out an attack on Emmer, called him a RINO and a globalist, and said that Emmer defended Ilhan Omar. Trump called members and told them to vote against Emmer. Trump then bragged, “He’s done. It’s over. I killed him.”

And so Tom Emmer had the biggest moment of his career destroyed by active measures from Donald Trump.

So I ask you this: Why isn’t Tom Emmer a Never Trump Republican now? Hell, why is Tom Emmer any type of Republican now?

We have been told that the GOP is now a purely transactional organization, with no special interest in honor or ideology. Okay. So in this transaction Donald Trump destroyed Emmer’s career.

And in return Emmer will do . . . nothing?

Why is that?