Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump
0:00
-45:31

Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
Feb 7, 2024
21
The Supreme Court's legitimacy would really be on the line if it took up Trump's completely lunatic immunity theory after the DC Circuit's airtight rejection of it. Plus, the four Republican Parties in the House, and not-a-journalist Tucker's suck up to Putin. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

