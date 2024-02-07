The Supreme Court's legitimacy would really be on the line if it took up Trump's completely lunatic immunity theory after the DC Circuit's airtight rejection of it. Plus, the four Republican Parties in the House, and not-a-journalist Tucker's suck up to Putin. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes.
Tom Nichols: Citizen Trump
Feb 7, 2024
