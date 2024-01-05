The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tom Nichols: Claudine Gay Had to Go
0:00
-50:28

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Tom Nichols: Claudine Gay Had to Go
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
Jan 5, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Harvard was justified in protecting its academic standards and the institution itself. But people like Chris Rufo went after Gay because they're trying to make it seem like no one has integrity—to rationalize supporting Donald Trump. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes

Recent Episodes

46:35
What Will the Supreme Court Do?
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
42:20
Susan Glasser: The Fever Won't Break
 • 
Charlie Sykes
44:47
Will Saletan: The Guts to Tell the Truth
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
24:21
The Day After: The Night My Father Scared America
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
A.B. Stoddard
40:50
Sam Wasson: A Francis Ford Coppola Story
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Sonny Bunch
53:47
Yair Rosenberg: Israel Is Not a White Colonial Project
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Parker
36:13
Anne Applebaum: The Irreparable Damage of a Second Term
 • 
Mona Charen