Harvard was justified in protecting its academic standards and the institution itself. But people like Chris Rufo went after Gay because they're trying to make it seem like no one has integrity—to rationalize supporting Donald Trump. Tom Nichols joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.
Tom Nichols: Claudine Gay Had to Go
Jan 5, 2024
